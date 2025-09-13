Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur on Saturday, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan hit out at the INDIA bloc and said that the opposition was politicising the issue, and the PM's visit to the ethnic violence-hit state revealed that he was not biased against any state.

Speaking to ANI, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "We welcome PM Modi's move to go to Manipur. Earlier, he was following the situation in Manipur, and with his direction, the Home Minister was managing the problem. Contrary to what Congress claims, everything that happened there is not only because of the BJP. It is a longstanding problem. When Congress was ruling, the situation was much worse than this. So, they are just politicising the issue. They don't want any problem to be solved. They want to stir up the situation and turn it into a political issue. But our prime minister quietly and calmly studies the problem, and now he has gone there. This shows that our PM Modi is not biased against any state."

She further said that people were greeting the Prime Minister, and only the INDIA bloc leaders were politicising the issue.

Early on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first visit to Manipur post the violence in 2023, appealed to various ethnic groups in the state to shun violence and work towards restoring peace. He stated that a new dawn of "hope and confidence" is emerging in the northeastern State.

Addressing a public meeting in Churachanpur, he assured the public of support from the Centre.

"I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur," PM Modi said.

In Churachandpur, the Prime Minister met and interacted with people displaced in the ethnic violence.

The weather was not conducive for him to head to Churachandpur in a helicopter. Despite the heavy rain, PM decided to reach the venue by road so that he could interact with the people, even though it was 1.5 hours away by road.

The Prime Minister said, "Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say "ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai" (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur)." (ANI)

