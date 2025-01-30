New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his death anniversary.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."

Also Read | Tito’s IPO: Goa’s Iconic Nightclub Eyes Market Debut, Seeking INR 1,000 Crore Valuation in SME IPO, Say Reports.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, on his death anniversary.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Manohar lal Khattar, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff, and Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also present at the solemn occasion and also paid tribute to 'Father of Nation'.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s Return Draws Huge Crowd, Causes Entry Rush at Arun Jaitley Stadium; Police Refutes Claims of Fans Injured During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On this occasion of Martyrs' Day, the National Archives of India (NAI) and the National Gandhi Museum (NGM) in collaboration with the National Film Archives of India, and Prasar Bharati Archives have announced a special exhibition titled "Journey of the Mahatma: Through His Own Documents".

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, grand-daughter of Mahatma Gandhi and Chairman of, the National Gandhi Museum today at 3.00 pm in the Exhibition Hall of the National Gandhi Museum, Rajghat, New Delhi, according to an official release.

This carefully curated exhibition traces the transformative journey of Mahatma Gandhi, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation.

Through a combination of rare photographs, official documents, audio recordings, video clippings, and personal correspondences, the exhibition provides a vivid portrayal of Gandhi's path from his early life in Porbandar to his pivotal role in India's independence movement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)