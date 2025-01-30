Mumbai, January 30: Tito's Resorts and Hospitalities, a leading name in Goa’s hospitality and nightlife scene, is preparing to enter the stock market through an SME IPO. As per reports, the nightclub operator is targeting a valuation of INR 1,000 crore.

Tito's Resorts and Hospitalities plans to sell new shares in its SME IPO, possibly giving up at least 30% of its ownership, NDTV Profit reported. There are no plans to sell existing shares. The company, famous for its nightclubs in Baga Beach, has chosen ICICI Securities to help manage the IPO, the report said.

About Tito’s Resorts

Tito's Resorts and Hospitalities, established in 1971, has grown into one of Goa's most well-known names in hospitality and nightlife. Over the years, it has become a popular destination for partygoers, offering a mix of entertainment, local culture, and high-energy nightlife experiences. The company operates famous venues like Club Tito's and Café Mambo, both of which have been recognized as the best nightclubs in Goa.

These clubs have hosted a variety of high-profile events, including Femina Miss India auditions, MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla, Sunburn After Party, Miss Goa International, and the prestigious Tito’s Calendar Shoot. With decades of experience in the industry, Tito’s continues to set the standard for nightlife in Goa. The business is currently led by brothers Ricardo and David D’Souza, who serve as Directors and play a key role in expanding and managing the company’s growing presence.

