New Delhi [India], January 30: A huge crowd turned up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as Virat Kohli made his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years. Fans gathered from the early hours of the morning, eager to witness the cricketing icon in action as Delhi faced Railways in the domestic tournament. Paramilitary Forces Called in After Crowd Chaos During Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Between Delhi and Railways at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The excitement, however, led to a rush at the entry points, with only one gate initially being used for entry by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). Delhi Police later confirmed that additional gates were opened to manage the crowd effectively.

"There was a rush at the time of entry as only one gate was being used by DDCA. Soon, the other gates were opened. No reports of any injuries," Delhi Police stated.

The overwhelming turnout at the stadium highlighted Kohli's immense popularity, even at the domestic level. His presence in the Ranji Trophy not only drew unprecedented attention but also reinforced his status as one of India's most beloved cricketers. Fan Touches Virat Kohli’s Feet Breaching Security at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Indian Star Batter Requests Security Not to Hit Him During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

A fan, Mohd Gul Nawaz says, "...I have come from UP, just to watch the match. I have come here for Virat Kohli...This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."

Another supporter echoed the sentiment, highlighting Kohli's unparalleled influence on Indian cricket.Shantanu Mishra, a Cricket fan says, "There is a huge crowd (of viewers) here. I don't think there ever was such a crowd here for a Ranji match...This kind of turnout is only possible for Virat Kohli.

Otherwise, there is no reason for such a large gathering at a Ranji Trophy match. Maybe in Mumbai, such crowds are common, but not in Delhi. This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."

Many fans had arrived at the venue in the early hours, hoping to secure the best possible view. One devoted follower, Akash Kumar, who had been waiting since dawn, said, "I have been a huge fan of Virat Kohli since childhood. I have come from Sindhora Kalan. I have been here since 5.30 am to see him play. This is the first time I have seen such a crowd for a Ranji Trophy match. Everyone here is more excited for Kohli than anything else."

The turnout at Arun Jaitley Stadium underscores the impact Kohli continues to have on Indian cricket, even in domestic tournaments. His presence has breathed new life into the Ranji Trophy.

The Delhi-Railways clash is all set to be a must-watch clash as Virat will grind it out in Delhi jersey as he continues his journey towards redemption in the longest format. After years of breaking records, securing memorable wins as a captain and setting new benchmarks in Indian cricket, the 36-year-old has taken a humble refuge in domestic cricket to rediscover the consistency that set him apart from other players. Fans Throng Arun Jaitley Stadium to Watch Virat Kohli in Action in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Ahead of the match, Virat had a two-day practice session with his Delhi teammates, a team led by young Ayush Badoni. During the practice, Virat clearly had the time of his life bonding with his new teammates, out of which plenty must have had grown up watching his heroics on the field.

In gruelling and intense batting net sessions, Virat was seen tackling issues affecting his Test game, be it spin bowling, the deliveries outside his off-stump and an increasing variety of backfoot shots, with a lot of clarity and detail along with his teammates and head coach Sarandeep Singh.

Virat has been facing a massive decline in his Test performances that dates back to the start of 2020. In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, Virat has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score is 186.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year.

With a hope to rediscover the hunger and tools needed to have a lengthy, one last purple patch in Test cricket, Virat's return to Ranji marks a massive moment in Indian cricket in recent times as the domestic scene has not witnessed a lot of superstars going back to the basics, to the roots of their superstardom.

The 36-year-old's last appearance in Ranji was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs in both innings by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The 2006/07 Ranji season was Virat's first-ever appearance in the competition. The batter did rather decently, scoring 257 runs in six matches and nine innings at an average of 36.71, with a best score of 90 and two half-centuries.

The next season in 2007/08 was statistically a better outing for Virat, as he scored 373 runs in five matches and eight innings at an average of 53.28, with two centuries and a best score of 169 but inconsistency was a big issue for the batter as he managed 98 runs in six innings in which he did not cross the fifty-run mark.

The 2008-09 was a solid season for Virat, as he scored 174 runs in five innings and four games, an average of 34.80, with two fifties and a best score of 83. The next two seasons 2009/10 and 2010/11 were breakthrough seasons for the batter, which combined with his brilliant international white-ball performances, helped him earn the Indian Test cap in 2011.

In the 2009/10 season, he scored 374 runs in three matches and six innings at an average of 93.50, with a century and two fifties. His best score was 145. He followed this with 339 runs in four matches and six innings at an average of 56.50, with two centuries and a best score of 173.

The 2012/13 season saw him play just one game against UP, in which he scored a total of 56 runs.

Overall in his Ranji career, Virat has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 50.77, with five centuries and six fifties in 23 matches.

Fans would no doubt, love to see the superstar batter back in Delhi clothing once again, as he seeks another peak in Test cricket after years of struggle and inconsistency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)