New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Mannathu Padmanabhan on his jayanti and remembered him for his pioneering contribution towards community service, social justice and cultural regeneration.

"Generations to come will be grateful to Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan Ji for his pioneering contribution towards community service, social justice and cultural regeneration. His was a life fully devoted to the betterment of others. I pay my humblest tributes to him on his Jayanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too remembered iconic social reformer Bharatha Kesari Mannathu Padmanabhan on his Jayanti, stating that "he fought for social equality and revived the old concept of village societies. His pioneering role in India's freedom struggle and welfare of the downtrodden will continue to guide us."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party National President, JP Nadda tweeted, "I bow to visionary social reformer and freedom fighter, Bharatha Kesari Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life in the service of downtrodden and bring positive changes in the society which is inspiration for all."

Mannathu Padmanabhan, a social reformer and freedom figher lived from January 2, 1878 - February 25, 1970. On October 31, 1914 , he founded the Nair Service Society (NSS). He received the Padma Bhushan award in 1966. (ANI)

