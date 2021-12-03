New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad on his 137th birth anniversary, hailing him as a person of unique talent who made distinguished contribution to the freedom movement.

His life dedicated to national interest will always be a source of inspiration for people, Modi tweeted.

Also Read | Equity Indices Open in Green, Sensex Up by 279 Points.

Born in Bihar, Prasad is the only Indian president to have served two terms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)