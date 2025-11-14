New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, celebrated as Children's Day, remembering his role in the freedom movement and his contributions during the nation's formative years.

In a message shared on X today, the Prime Minister said, "Today we mark the 125th birth anniversary of our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. My tributes to him. We remember Pandit Nehru's efforts during the freedom struggle and his role as the first Prime Minister of India."

Nehru, fondly known as "Chacha Nehru," was a key figure in India's freedom struggle and played a crucial role in shaping the country's future. His ideals of democracy, secularism, and scientific temper continue to inspire Indians.

Nehru, one of the central figures in India's independence movement, remains a pivotal personality in the country's political history. As the first Prime Minister after Independence, he led the nation through its early years, laying the foundations of parliamentary democracy, scientific progress, and industrial growth. His vision for modern India continues to be referenced in conversations about nation-building, education, and institutional development.

The 125th birth anniversary holds special significance, prompting renewed public reflection on his ideals, especially his emphasis on secularism, democracy, and nurturing a scientific temper among citizens. Historians and scholars noted that Nehru's leadership during the transition from colonial rule to a sovereign republic shaped India's domestic and foreign policies in foundational ways.

As the nation commemorates Nehru's legacy, the Prime Minister's tribute underscores continued recognition of his contributions to India's growth and the long-lasting impact of his early leadership on the country's democratic institutions and national identity. (ANI)

