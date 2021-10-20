New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the Ramayana, on his birth anniversary.

His emphasis on social empowerment is an inspiration, the prime minister said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: Over 40 Killed as Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding and Landslides, Char Dham Yatra Resumes Today.

"I bow in reverence to Maharishi Valmiki on the special occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. We recall his seminal contributions towards chronicling our rich past and glorious culture. His emphasis on social empowerment keeps inspiring us," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)