Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday inquired about the health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi who is on ventilator support.

The 84-year-old Congress veteran's health condition deteriorated on Saturday afternoon, following multi-organ failure and he became unconscious with difficulty in breathing.

Speaking to the press, his son and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called me and inquired about his health conditions."

Gaurav said many people have visited him and he received calls from various chief ministers, and leaders from across the country, inquiring about his father's health.

"Common people are praying everywhere and I think that is giving him strength... We have to fight this battle every day," said an emotional Gaurav.

He said that the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital authority has permitted a sound system inside the ICU for playing peoples' prayers and listening to good old memories as "that is also a therapy".

"My father is in the hospital for almost three months now. The doctors have said that many young people don't have that much courage like what he has shown," Gaurav added.

Gaurav has been at the hospital since Saturday night, while the three-time Congress chief minister's daughter and daughter-in-law visited the hospital on Sunday.

The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on November 2 due to post-COVID complications and was on non-invasive ventilation (NIV). He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night as his condition deteriorated.

On October 25, the former chief minister was discharged from GMCH after undergoing treatment for two months.

