PM Modi and other top political leaders pay their tributes to the fallen Jawans in Parliament attack (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top political leaders and ministers of the country on Friday reached the Parliament and paid their tributes to the fallen Jawans on the 23 years of the Parliament Attack.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and others paid tribute to the fallen jawans, at the Parliament, on the 23 years of the Parliament Attack.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid the floral tributes.

The tributes reminded everyone about the horrific terror attack on the Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001.

It may be recalled that it was on December 13, 2001, that Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari; Nanak Chand and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Ghanshyam, Head Constables in Delhi Police; and Deshraj, a gardener, CPWD, had sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament against the terrorist attack.

The perpetrators belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-- two Pakistan-raised terrorist organisations-- attacked the Parliament on December 13, 2001, that led to the deaths of five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable and a gardener and led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, resulting in the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

A total of five terrorists, who infiltrated the Parliament in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels, were killed on December 13, 2001 attack.

More than 100 people, including major politicians, were inside the parliament building at the time. The gunmen used a fake identity sticker on the car they drove and thus easily breached the security deployed around the parliamentary complex. The terrorists carried AK47 rifles, grenade launchers and pistols.

The gunmen drove their vehicle into the car of Indian Vice President Krishan Kant (who was in the building at the time), got out, and began shooting. The Vice President's guards and security personnel shot back at the terrorists and then started closing the gates of the compound.

Indian security agencies and the Delhi Police officials said that gunmen received instructions from Pakistan and the operation was carried out under the guidance of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. (ANI)

