On the 23rd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives protecting the Indian Parliament. PM Modi, in a tweet on X, wrote, "Paid homage to those martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack. Their sacrifice will forever inspire our nation. We remain eternally grateful for their courage and dedication." The tribute ceremony at Parliament on Friday, December 13, saw the presence of key leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others. The leaders collectively honoured the fallen jawans who fought valiantly during the attack. Parliament Today: Amid Government-Opposition Face-Off, Lok Sabha To Begin Debate To Mark 75 Years of Constitution.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Martyrs on Parliament Attack Anniversary

Paid homage to those martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack. Their sacrifice will forever inspire our nation. We remain eternally grateful for their courage and dedication. pic.twitter.com/h1fxvpGQy4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2024

Leaders Pay Homage to Martyrs on 23rd Parliament Attack Anniversary

Watch: On the 23rd anniversary of the Parliament attack, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders paid tribute to the fallen jawans at the… pic.twitter.com/Fokj4S7V7E — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2024

