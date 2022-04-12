Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 12 (ANI): Stating that he has discussed the issue of the global food shortage with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is ready to supply food stock to the world.

PM Modi said that India can supply food stock if the World Trade Organisation (WTO) comes on board.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the hostel and education complex at "Shree Annapurna Dham" via video conferencing.

"Food stock in different parts of the world is dwindling due to the war (in Ukraine). The world is facing a new problem now, with the food stock of the world getting empty. I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow," PM Narendra Modi said.

He said that India already has enough food stock for the people in the country but "our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world". However, we have to work according to the laws of the world, so I don't know when WTO will give permission and we can supply food to the world, PM Modi added.

"The development of Gujarat is necessary for the development of India," said PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating the hostel and education complex of "Shri Annapurnadham Trust" at Adalaj.

Further speaking on the Annapurnadham Trust, Narendra Modi said, "In the field of education, nutrition and health, Gujarat has always contributed to society. The Patidar community has also been part of it."

"Bhumipujan (ground-breaking ceremony)" of the "Hiramani Arogya Dham" will also take place. While speaking about the Arogya Dham, the PM said, "The Central Government's free dialysis facility in government hospitals will boost the purpose of Arogya Dham. A large number of people will be able to get dialysis treatment at the same time in the Arogya Dham. There will be 24 hours blood supply. This Arogya Dham will serve mankind."

PM Narendra Modi added, "Idol of Mother Annapurna Mata was stolen from Kashi decades ago and transported abroad. We brought back the idol of Mother Annapurna from Canada to Kashi a few months back. Dozens of such cultural symbols have been brought back from abroad in the last seven-eight years." (ANI)

