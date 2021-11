New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday celebrated veteran party leader LK Advani's birthday at his residence in Delhi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday. Advani also cut a cake in the presence of PM Modi and others.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Lal Krishna Advani who is a senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister.

"Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani was the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

He began his political career as a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India's second-highest civilian honour. (ANI)

