Ludhiana, November 8: Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2021 will be declared today, i.e November 8 at 4:30 pm. The lottery results will be made available on the official website once declared. Those who purchased the lottery ticket can check the live results online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2021. Nagaland State Dear Diwali Kali Puja Bumper Lottery 2021 Result.

The cost of each ticket is Rs 500. There are a total of Twenty Lakh with series A and B. There will be two first prizes of Rs 2.5 crore each and the second prize is Rs 1.15 crore. The draw results will be live-streamed at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in from 4:30 pm onwards. Punjab State Dear Rakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 Result.

How to Check Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Live Draw Results:

Visit the official website of Punjab Lotteries - punjabstatelotteries.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on "Watch Lottery Draws Live".

A new page will open.

Click on "Watch Live Draw".

A YouTube video will appear.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Prize: The first prize of the lottery ticket is Rs 2.5 crore. There will be two first prizes. Meanwhile, Rs 1.15 crore is the second prize money. One thousand lucky winners will get Rs 9,000 as the third prize. The winners of the fourth prize will get Rs 7,000.

Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery Draw Result Live Streaming: People can view the live streaming of the results at the official website of Punjab State Lotteries - punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Punjab state lottery.

The prize winners should verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Punjab Government Gazette. The lottery scheme was launched by the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries, Ludhiana. The winners of the lottery should surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

