New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Late Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel's Son, Faisal Patel, on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in handling the Operation Sindoor that targeted terror bases in Pakistan. Weighing in on the current state of affairs in Congress, he said that the top leaders who are running the party are not getting the right advice.

His remarks praising the Centre's handling of Operation Sindoor, which was in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians, came amid the Congress's criticism against the BJP-led government for how it handled the Operation.

"It can't be better than who's running the show (the central government) ... The armed forces have done a great job, and PM Narendra Modi showed great leadership and brought us out of a huge crisis," Faisal Patel said in an interview with ANI.

"It's a big deal. I am proud of our armed forces. I have a lot of respect for Jaishankar ji. How Modi ji picks up bureaucrats and makes them leaders and puts them in Ministry roles, is a very good thing," he added.

He said that he is still in Congress, but said that the party is facing problems internally with advises of capable and senior leaders not being heeded.

"Rahul Gandhi is a hardworking leader. There are some very bright and intelligent leaders in the Congress, like Shashi Tharoor, DK Shivakumar, Revanth Reddy, Deependra Hooda, and Sachin Pilot. They are very capable leaders. There are problems internally, and I believe the right advice is not given to seniors who are running the party... Their advisors are not doing a good job. They come and go. The senior leaders' advice is not heeded," he said.

"I am not upset with the Congress at all. The whole party is my family, and I have good relations with the senior leaders of the party... I am still in the Congress party... I have not left Congress; I have just taken a sabbatical from public life... I just exist in Congress... The people of Gujarat and the local leaders have wonderful things to say about me," he said.

Patel said that India is in safe hands because of the country's Armed Forces.

"Our country is in safe hands because of our Armed Forces. I feel that the leaders who are running the country right now, Narendra Modi, Dr S Jaishankar, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Sudhanshu Trivedi, are working hard. We have our problems like inflation, unemployment, and others, but they are doing a good job," he said. (ANI)

