Mumbai, August 12: The minimum balance requirements for saving accounts does not come under the regulatory domain of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks decide it as per their own business needs, stated RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on questions of ICICI Bank raising minimum balance requirement in saving account to up to Rs 50,000.

Speaking to the media, Malhotra said, "The Reserve Bank of India has left it to the banks to decide the minimum balance amount. Some banks have a minimum balance of Rs 10,000, while some have a minimum balance of Rs 2,000." RBI Repo Rate 2025 Announcement: Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra To Announce Policy Rates Today.

ICICI Bank has significantly increased the minimum average balance requirement for its savings accounts across all branch categories, with the new rules effective from August 1, 2025. For customers in metro and urban areas, the minimum average balance has been raised to Rs 50,000, up from the earlier Rs 10,000. In semi-urban branches, the new requirement is Rs 25,000, compared to Rs 5,000 previously. For rural branches, the minimum balance has increased to Rs 10,000 from Rs 2,500.

Malhotra noted that since the matter is not regulated by the RBI, each bank is free to set its own policy on minimum balance amounts based on its operational model and customer segments. The clarification comes as several customers have been expressing concerns over rising charges and balance requirements in savings accounts. RBI MPC Meet 2025: Reserve Bank of India’s 3-Day Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Commences, Economists Expect Rate Pause in August 6 Policy Decision.

According to the bank, customers who fail to maintain the required minimum monthly average balance (MAB) will be charged 6 per cent of the shortfall or Rs 500, whichever is lower. However, these charges will be waived if the customer meets the enrolled program criteria.

In the case of Family Banking, the family must collectively maintain 1.5 times the program's eligibility criteria; otherwise, non-maintenance charges will apply individually to members who do not meet their own MAB requirement. However, pensioners are exempt from these charges.

