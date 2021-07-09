New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the grandson of ailing BJP leader Kalyan Singh to enquire about his health, and said countless people across the country are praying for his speedy recovery. In tweets, Modi also recalled his long association with the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"I was deeply touched to know that during his conversation with @JPNadda Ji, Kalyan Singh Ji remembered me. I also have many memories of my interactions with Kalyan Singh Ji. Several of those memories came back to life. Talking to him has always been a learning experience," he said. PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Meeting Today To Review Augmentation, Availability of Oxygen.

Nadda, accompanied by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders, had visited a Lucknow hospital to meet the 89-year-old Singh on Thursday night.

