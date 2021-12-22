New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28.

In a tweet, Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address.

Also Read | Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2021 Result: Congress Bags 278 Panchayat Samiti Seats, BJP Wins 165.

"I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions," the prime minister tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)