By Toshi Mandola

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], December 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia district, West Bengal, on December 20. The meeting will be held ahead of the forthcoming organisational activities in West Bengal and the 2026 Assembly elections. The meeting is said to be held in recognition of Nadia district's cultural and historical importance.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin Agree To Ramp Up India-Russia Trade Till 2030.

Dr Anirban Ganguly, BJP leader from West Bengal, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 20, in Ranaghat, Nadia district, West Bengal, will address a huge public meeting. In one way, this public meeting in 2026 will play a huge role in West Bengal's transformation. Nadia district is a significant district in West Bengal's cultural and religious history. In Shantipur, a few kilometres from Ranaghat, there is a memorial to Krittibas Ojha, a great Bengali scholar and translator of the Ramayana."

He said, "The town of Phulia is known for its centuries-old textiles and sarees. The Prime Minister's vision of vikas (development) and virasat (heritage) in the context of Nadia is particularly important. In the last 15 years, there has been no roadmap from the present Trinamool government for such districts, given the heritage they carry in Bengal. Each of these districts has significant potential that needs to be explored. The Prime Minister's vision for development and heritage in these districts is essential and relevant in the current times.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin in India: Russian President Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Making Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Conflict.

He criticised the TMC government by saying, "Nadia is a border district, TMC is trying to use its infiltrators' vote bank in the assembly elections and always tries to protect them. They have used this votebank even during the Left Communist government rule. In Nadia, after the partition, Prime Minister Modi has continuously worked for its inhabitants, including implementing the CAA in 2019."

In the end, he said," This public meeting will act as a transformative force in West Bengal. The PM selected Ranaghat, Nadia, for its historical and cultural significance."

His visit is expected to draw 'massive' public participation. The Prime Minister, in this visit, will highlight key initiatives of the Central Government, ongoing infrastructure projects, and the roadmap for Bengal's future, amidst the ongoing SIR in West Bengal.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, initiated just months before the polls, has claimed 40 lives and is being used to destabilise the state government.

Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalised, Banerjee accused the Centre of selectively implementing SIR in non-BJP-ruled states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

"Due to SIR, 40 people have died. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh has been announced. For those in the hospital, the amount is Rs 1 lakh... Just so that the State government could not function, SIR was declared just three months before the polls. In Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, elections are happening. SIR will happen in Tamil Nadu & Kerala since the BJP is not in power. It's happening in West Bengal since the BJP is not in power. Why is SIR not happening in bordering States where the BJP is in power?" Mamata said.

Urging people to attend hearings and fill out forms correctly, CM Mamata accused the BJP of trying to "drive out minorities, Matuas and Rajbanshis." She cautioned voters against supporting independent candidates, claiming that doing so would indirectly benefit the BJP.

"In the name of SIR, the BJP is trying to establish a detention camp in Bengal. No detention camp will be established in Bengal. The BJP must listen to me carefully! Please attend the hearing. Otherwise, your name will be deleted. We will help you. At every booth, we will set up camps to help you fill out the form properly... BJP wants to drive out minorities, Matuas, and Rajbanshish. Among those who died due to SIR are Hindus. SIR has taken whatever is left of the BJP. In Bihar, they fielded independents to split the vote. Remember, if independents cut votes, it will help the BJP... Do not vote for independent candidates, they have no stand. Take a firm decision now itself. Do not pay heed to what everyone is saying about the Waqf Act. These are communal forces. Rohingyas are in double-engine BJP States, not here," she said.

West Bengal is undertaking the SIR exercise alongside 11 other States and Union Territories. The Assembly Elections in the state are likely to be held in 2026.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting 'stricter' monitoring mechanisms for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

In his letter to the Election Commissioner, Adhikari urged that to "maintain neutrality", the second phase of SIR be placed strictly under the supervision of Micro Observers who should be Central Government employees. He also demanded that CCTV cover 100 per cent of the scrutiny phase and the hearing process to prevent "manipulation and to maintain full transparency of the process." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)