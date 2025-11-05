New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a grand programme at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi to commemorate the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram, the iconic national song that has inspired generations of Indians in their struggle for freedom and national unity.

The event will celebrate the historical and cultural significance of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, which became a symbol of India's freedom movement and continues to evoke deep patriotic fervour across the nation.

Also Read | Bihar Election 2025, BB19: Dinesh Lal Yadav Urges Fans To Back Neelam Giri in 'Bigg Boss 19', NDA in Vidhan Sabha Polls (Watch Video).

The programme will witness the participation of senior BJP leaders, cultural icons, artists, and youth representatives from across the country. A special collective rendition of Vande Mataram will be performed by thousands of participants, highlighting the unity and spirit of the nation.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the gathering and share his reflections on the enduring relevance of Vande Mataram in contemporary India, emphasising its message of national pride, unity, and cultural heritage.

Also Read | Delhi’s ‘Money Heist’ Gang Busted: Inspired by Netflix Thriller, 3 Steal INR 150 Crore by Duping Over 300 People Promising High Return on Investments in Stock Market; Arrested.

The event marks the beginning of a series of nationwide celebrations and outreach programmes being organised to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram.

According to the Ministry of Culture, 150 Years of Vande Mataram is a national commemorative initiative to celebrate the spirit of Vande Mataram and its unique role in the history of India. Vande Mataram is not just a song; it is the collective consciousness of India and was the rallying cry of freedom fighters during the struggle for independence.

On October 1, the Union Cabinet approved country-wide celebrations for the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' to foster an impactful movement that connects citizens, especially our youth and students, with the song's original, revolutionary spirit. The celebrations will honour this timeless message and ensure its legacy is fully celebrated and embedded in the hearts of future generations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has outlined an extensive plan for nationwide celebrations marking two major cultural milestones -- the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda -- during a high-level meeting of party general secretaries held late Monday at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting, chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda, was attended by National General Secretary (Org) BL Santosh, National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, and others. The meeting lasted nearly two and a half hours and reviewed upcoming organisational activities and outreach initiatives.

According to party sources, the BJP will celebrate 150 years of "Vande Mataram," written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, on November 7, with events and cultural programs organised across the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)