By Toshi Mandola

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has outlined an extensive plan for nationwide celebrations marking two major cultural milestones -- the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda -- during a high-level meeting of party general secretaries held late Monday at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The meeting, chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda, was attended by National General Secretary (Org) BL Santosh and National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, and Arun Singh, among others. The meeting lasted nearly two and a half hours and reviewed upcoming organisational activities and outreach initiatives.

The meeting discussed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in 12 states, with the BJP deciding to form booth-level teams to assist voters and ensure smooth completion of the process.

According to party sources, the BJP will celebrate 150 years of "Vande Mataram," written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, on November 7, with events and cultural programs organised across the country.

The party will also observe Jan Jatiye Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) on November 15, commemorating Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared Birsa Munda's birth anniversary as Tribal Pride Day in 2021, and the BJP plans to hold week-long programs from November 9 to November 15, 2025, to mark the occasion.

Sources said that "Unity Run Marches" launched under the Sardar@150 campaign will be organised in every assembly constituency across India until December as part of the party's campaign to promote unity and cultural heritage.

The source further added that on November 10, programs will be held at all state headquarters, followed by press conferences at district headquarters on November 11.

The Central and State governments are expected to organise a series of events, and the BJP has been instructed to take an "active and effective role" in ensuring their success.

Party functionaries were advised to coordinate with local bodies to organise events such as tribal processions, cultural conferences, and the naming of parks, squares, and roads after tribal leaders. Plans also include the installation and cleaning of tribal statues and memorials, along with a three-day festival of lights to be held from November 13 to 15, 2025.

Each district will host "Tribal Self-Respect Conferences" featuring cultural performances and processions to highlight the contribution of tribal heroes to India's freedom struggle.

The meeting reflects the BJP's continued emphasis on cultural nationalism and outreach to tribal communities as part of its broader political and social engagement agenda ahead of the 2025 election cycle. (ANI)

