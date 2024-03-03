New Delhi, March 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation for a series of NTPC projects on March 4, 2024, signalling a significant leap towards sustainable development and economic growth, the Ministry of power said in a press release. The Prime Minister will dedicate Unit #2 (800 MW) of NTPC's Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (Stage-I), located in the Peddapalli district of Telangana.

With an investment of Rs 8,007 Crores, this project utilizes Ultra-Supercritical Technology, ensuring optimal power generation efficiency while significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The project will supply 85 percent of power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency among all power stations of NTPC in India, of approximately 42 percent.

Besides enhancing the electricity supply in Telangana, the commissioning of this project will also contribute to the goal of 24x7 availability of affordable, high-quality power nationwide. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister. The first unit of the project was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister, on October 3, 2023.

The Prime Minister will dedicate Unit-2 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (3x660 MW), situated in Jharkhand. With an investment of Rs 4,609 crore, the project proudly stands as India's first supercritical thermal power project equipped with Air-Cooled Condenser technology, which results in one-third of the water footprint as that of a conventional Water Cooled Condenser (WCC). NTPC started commercial operation of Unit-1 of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project on March 1, 2023.

The PM will dedicate a fly ash-based light weight aggregate plant established at Sipat Super Thermal Power Station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, with an investment of Rs 51 crore. Using pelletizing and sintering technology, the plant mixes fly ash with coal and additives to produce aggregates, so as to promote bulk fly ash utilisation, thus conserving natural resources and protecting the environment.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) Water to the Green Hydrogen Plant established at NTPC NETRA Campus, Greater Noida with an investment of Rs. 10 Crores. Green hydrogen produced from STP water will help in lowering power consumption. The PM will lay the foundation for the 2X800 MW Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III. Developed in Sonebhadra, Uttar Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs 17,000 crores, the project highlights India's strides towards environmental sustainability and technological innovation, the Ministry of Power further said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant located at Lara Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh. With an investment of Rs 294 crores, this innovative plant will draw carbon dioxide from waste flue gas to synthesise 4G-Ethanol, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing towards Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Sea Water to Green Hydrogen Plant situated at NTPC Simhadri, Visakhapatnam. With an investment of Rs. 30 crore, the project aims to produce green hydrogen from seawater, thereby saving energy in the process.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Fly Ash Based FALG aggregate plant at Korba Super Thermal Power Station, Chhattisgarh. With an investment of Rs 22 crore, the project will demonstrate the conversion of fly ash into value-added building material--coarse aggregates, thus strengthening the commitment towards environmental protection.

The above projects of NTPC will not only harness India's power infrastructure but will also contribute significantly to job creation, community development, and environmental conservation. With a total investment of Rs 30,023 crore, these projects symbolise a significant milestone in India's journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.

