On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers convened to discuss a strategic plan for India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047. This meeting, held just days before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, resulted in a 100-day agenda outlining immediate actions for swift implementation following the establishment of the new government in May 2024. The roadmap, termed ‘Viksit Bharat’, presents a comprehensive blueprint that encapsulates a well-defined national vision, aspirations, goals, and action points. The plan’s objectives span various domains, including economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living and doing business, infrastructure development, and social welfare. PM Narendra Modi Contributes Rs 2000 For Building ‘Viksit Bharat’, Urges People to ‘Donate for Nation Building’.

Viksit Bharat 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the council of ministers brainstorms the vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047 & detailed action plan for the next 5 years. A 100-day agenda for immediate steps were also worked upon for quick implementation after the formation of the new… pic.twitter.com/I16FjV1UQd — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

