New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Monday announced the launch of the "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan" on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across the country, ensuring better access to quality care and increased awareness.

As a part of the initiative, 75,000 health camps will be organised at the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres and other healthcare facilities.

In addition, the Poshan Maah will also be observed at Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness and overall well-being of all.

These measures aim to build healthier families and empower communities across the country.

In another development, the PM will be visiting flood-hit states Himachal Pradesh and Punjab tomorrow, September 9, to review the flood situation.

He will undertake an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh.

At around 1:30 pm, PM Modi will reach Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, where he will meet officials and chair a high-level review meeting on the situation.

PM Modi will also meet the flood-affected persons and NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Kangra.

Then, the Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Punjab around 3 pm.

He will arrive at Gurdaspur around 4:15 pm, where he will hold discussions with senior officials and chair a review meeting on the ground situation.

He will also interact with flood-affected persons as well as NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra Team in Gurdaspur.

The Prime Minister's direct review aims to closely monitor relief and rehabilitation efforts to support the people of the two states during this challenging time. (ANI)

