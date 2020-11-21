New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Vindhyachal region of Uttar Pradesh on November 22 at 11:30 AM via video conferencing. He tweeted on Saturday informing about this.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Village Water and Sanitation Committee (Paani Samiti) members during the event. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Down? ‘Netbanking, UPI, Online and Card Payments Not Working’, Claim Customers on Social Media.

The projects will provide household tap water connections in all rural households of 2,995 villages and will benefit about 42 lakh population of these districts. Village Water and Sanitation Committees (Paani Samiti) have been constituted in all these villages, which will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance. The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 5,555.38 crores. The projects are planned to be completed in 24 months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)