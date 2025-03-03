New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday participate in three post-budget webinars, including on MSMEs and ease of doing business, via videoconferencing.

These webinars, scheduled for around 12:30 pm, are being held on MSME as an Engine of Growth; Manufacturing, Exports and Nuclear Energy Missions; Regulatory, Investment and Ease of Doing Business Reforms, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The webinars will provide a collaborative platform for government officials, industry leaders and trade experts to deliberate on India's industrial, trade and energy strategies, it said.

The discussions will focus on policy execution, investment facilitation and technology adoption, ensuring seamless implementation of the budget's transformative measures.

The webinars will engage private sector experts, industry representatives and subject matter specialists to align efforts and drive impactful implementation of the budget announcements, it said.

