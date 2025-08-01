Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 8 and will inaugurate a bio refinery at Numaligarh.

Sarma, while addressing a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a bio refinery at Numaligarh, which will convert bamboo to 2G ethanol. The plant has been established at a cost of Rs 4200 crore. The Prime Minister will also take part in a meeting at Numaligarh."

Also Read | Assam Human Trafficking Racket Busted: Railway Authorities Foil Trafficking Operation at Tinsukia Railway Station; 26 Girls Rescued.

CM Sarma said that at Mangaldoi, he will lay the foundation stone for several key infrastructure projects.

He said, "Thereafter, he will go to Mangaldoi in Darrang district and he will lay the foundation stone for the ring road of Guwahati, a new bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Kurua and Narengi, and he will also lay the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College."

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Now Live in India: Check Bank Offers, Prime Member Benefits, Deals on Apple, Samsung Smartphones and Electronics Products.

Following these engagements, the Prime Minister will return to Guwahati to attend the inaugural ceremony of the year-long centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, organised by the Assam government.

"Thereafter he will come to Guwahati. He will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the year-long celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, organised by the State government of Assam. It is a day-long programme and we have already started preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam on that day," Sarma said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Guwahati on August 29 where he will inaugurate the newly built Raj Bhawan.

CM Sarma said, "We have constructed a new Raj Bhawan in Guwahati, and the Union Home Minister will inaugurate the new Raj Bhawan on August 29 morning. In recent Panchayat polls in Assam, the BJP-led NDA has registered a massive victory."

Later in the day, Amit Shah will attend a convention of all newly elected NDA Panchayat representatives in the state.

"A convention of elected all NDA Panchayat representatives will be held in Guwahati in August, and the Union Home Minister will participate in the convention as the chief guest. On August 29 evening, he will attend the programme of celebration of the birth centenary of the first non-Congress Chief Minister of Assam, Golap Borbora, in Guwahati," CM Sarma said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)