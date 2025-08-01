New Delhi, August 1: Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is now live in India, which started from July 31, 2025, at 12 PM. Interested customers can explore new offers on a wide range of products, from smartphones and laptops to fashion, home goods, and daily essentials. The Amazon shopping event includes deals from Indian brands, small businesses, and more. Customers using SBI Credit cards can grab an instant 10% discount to save more during the current Amazon sale.

The sale features deals across top smartphone brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more. Customers can also get up to 45% off on gaming laptops from leading names like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and Asus. Big discounts are also available on smart TVs from brands like LG, Sony, Mi, TCL, Vu, Acer, and Samsung, which come with free installation and quick delivery. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale can be a perfect time to upgrade your smartphones and home setup products with such deals. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Timeline, Price and Specifications Tipped; Check Details of Upcoming Samsung Smartphone.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Bank Offers

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, customers can get 10% instant discount by using SBI Bank Credit Cards or opting for EMI transactions. Additionally, Prime members using the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card can unlock unlimited 5% cashback on their purchases and welcome rewards worth INR 2,500.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Deals and Discounts on Smartphones and Electronics Products

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale brings offers on smartphones and electronics products. Apple iPhone 15 is available from INR 57,249 with bank deals, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G starts at INR 79,999. Amazon customers can also find the deals on Samsung Galaxy M36 5G from INR 15,999, OnePlus 13R at INR 36,999, and the OnePlus Nord CE5 at INR 22,999. OPPO Reno14 5G begins at INR 34,200, and Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G is priced at INR 10,499. Vivo V60 Launch Date in India Confirmed, Will Release on August 12, 2025; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Customers can grab the iQOO Neo 10R 5G starting at INR 22,999 and the iQOO Z10R 5G at INR 17,499. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is available at INR 34,999, while the Apple iPad Air 11 is listed at INR 58,490. Laptop deals include the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 at INR 65,990, HP Victus 15 at INR 76,490, and ASUS TUF Gaming F16 at INR 1,44,990. If you are looking to upgrade your TV, Amazon is also offering 4K televisions starting at INR 12,999 and OLED models with at least 35% off from top brands. The Samsung HD Smart LED TV is priced at INR 13,990, and the LG LR570 Series Smart webOS LED TV is available at INR 14,490.

