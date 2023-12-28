New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 11,100 crore to revamp civic facilities and develop world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on December 30.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister Office (PMO), he will inaugurate the railway station at 11.15 am and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport and at around 1 pm, he will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh, it added.

The Prime Minister's vision is to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities while also conforming to the rich history and heritage of the city.

In realisation of this vision, a new airport, a newly redeveloped railway station, newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads, and other civic infrastructure are being inaugurated in the city.

Further, the foundation stones of a number of new projects will be laid that will contribute to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore.

"The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sq m, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The terminal building of Ayodhya airport is also equipped with various sustainability features, like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, a solar power plant and many other such features that have been provided to meet GRIHA 5-star ratings. The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities," the release stated.

Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station, known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls. The station building will be 'accessible for all' and an 'IGBC-certified green station building'.

The programme at Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station will witness the Prime Minister flagging off a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country - the Amrit Bharat Express.

The Amrit Bharat train is an LHB push-pull train with non-air-conditioned coaches. This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration. It provides improved facilities for rail passengers, like beautiful and attractively designed seats, a better luggage rack, a mobile charging point with a suitable mobile holder, LED lights, CCTV, and a public information system, among others.

The Prime Minister will also flag off six new Vande Bharat trains, the release stated.

"Prime Minister will flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains, viz Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express," it added.

According to the Prime Minister, he will also flag off six new Vande Bharat trains. These include Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express; and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation three railway projects worth Rs 2300 crore to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region.

"The projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project; Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project; and the doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section," it added.

To enhance accessibility to the upcoming Ram Mandir, the Prime Minister will inaugurate four newly redeveloped, widened and beautified roads in Ayodhya - Rampath, Bhaktipath, Dharampath, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation a number of projects that will strengthen the civic infrastructure and beautify the public places in and around Ayodhya.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for new projects that will further help in the revamp of civic facilities in Ayodhya while also strengthening the rich cultural heritage of the city.

"These include conservation and beautification of four historical entrance gates in Ayodhya; new concrete ghats between Guptar Ghat and Rajghat and rehabilitation of pre-built ghats; development and beautification of tourist facilities from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat; construction of a visitor gallery for Deepotsav and other fairs at Ram Ki Paidi; strengthening and renovation of pilgrim paths from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple," it added.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a greenfield township in Ayodhya being developed at a cost of more than Rs 2180 crore and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme being developed at a cost of about Rs 300 crore.

During the public programme, Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation other significant projects across Uttar Pradesh.

"These include the four-lane widening of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass-Varanasi (Ghaghra Bridge-Varanasi) (NH-233); strengthening and upgradation of Khutar to Lakhimpur section of NH-730; capacity increase of LPG plant in Trishundi of Amethi district; Sewage Treatment Plant of 30 MLD in Pankha and 130 MLD in Jajmau, Kanpur; interception and diversion of drains and sewage treatment work in Unnao district; and CETP for Tannery Cluster at Jajmau in Kanpur," it added. (ANI)

