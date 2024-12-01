Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], December 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on December 9 to launch the Pradhan Mantri Bima Sakhi Yojana in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Nayab Singh Saini outlined the preparations for the visit and emphasised the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP of Attempting To Divide Society by Holding Surveys at Every Mosque, Says 'Saffron Party Disregarding RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Mandir-Masjid Advice'.

"Today, we had discussions with all the workers regarding our BJP membership campaign. We should achieve our target in 1-2 days and after that, PM Modi is coming to Haryana on 9th December to launch the Pradhan Mantri Bima Sakhi Yojana and all the workers have been assigned the duty to take women from here in large numbers to Panipat. Our government will continuously fulfil the promises we made in the state and take Haryana forward," Haryana CM said.

Haryana CM Saini also took the opportunity to slam the opposition Congress, and termed their blames on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as "unfortunate."

Also Read | Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Picks Jitendra Awhad As Party Group Leader in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Lashing out further, he said that Congress has no policies, intentions or leadership and the people of the country have rejected them, whether it is Maharashtra or Haryana.

Saini said, "Congress is doing the work of blaming EVM after losing the elections. This is unfortunate. Congress is not looking at its activities. It wants to save itself by blaming someone or the other. Congress has no policies, no intentions, no leadership...Today the whole country has understood their lies. The people of the country have shown the way out to Congress, whether it is Maharashtra or Haryana..."

"Congress does not have issues. They wanted to grab power by lying. They have been able to get their way by lying in some states...When Congress was getting wiped out, they took the help of lies, took the help of the Constitution and told lies...It is unfortunate and people have rejected Congress. Congress leaders should understand that in 2029, it will be completely wiped out because even lies will not sell at that time..." he added.

On Sunday, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also criticised the Congress party blaming EVMs for losing the election.

He stated that those who have won the Jharkhand elections should also explain to the people of Jharkhand.

"Congress has won Jharkhand; they should clarify the win. The situation resembles a frustrated cat scratching at a pillar. The Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and I had all predicted that following the election results in Maharashtra, we know that these people would start to criticise the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). Indeed, this is what is happening now. Whenever parties lose elections, they tend to blame the EVMs," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)