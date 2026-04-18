Veteran actress Lissy Lakshmi has stepped forward to address the intensifying social media rumours concerning a potential marriage between her daughter, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Pranav Mohanlal. The interaction occurred this week during festive celebrations for Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, after a public comment on her personal social media page sparked renewed debate among fans. VIROSH Wedding: Kalyani Priyadarshan Recalls Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Emotional Varmala Moment (View Post).

Wedding Bells for Kalyani Priyadarshan?

The latest wave of speculation began after Lissy shared a traditional Vishu greeting on Instagram, featuring photos of her performing puja. Amidst thousands of holiday wishes, one follower commented that they were "waiting" for an official announcement regarding the marriage of Kalyani and Pranav.

Check Out Lissy Lakshmi’s Vishu 2026 Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lissy Lakshmi (@lissylakshmi)

Rather than overlooking the remark, Lissy provided a direct and succinct response. She clarified the situation by stating that the claims are "false news," effectively halting the immediate spread of the viral rumour that had begun circulating across regional fan groups.

Lissy Lakshmi Reacts to Daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Wedding Rumours With Pranav Mohanlal

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal's Childhood Bond

The persistent interest in the duo’s personal lives stems largely from the deep friendship between their fathers, legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan and superstar Mohanlal. Having grown up in closely-knit film families, Kalyani and Pranav have known each other since childhood.

Kalyani has frequently addressed these rumours in past interviews, describing her relationship with Pranav as a "sibling-like bond." She noted that she has more childhood photographs with him than with her own brother, often introducing him as a "cousin" to friends during their younger years to avoid complex explanations of their family ties.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal's Professional Success

While the two have shared significant on-screen success in films like Hridayam (2022) and Varshangalkku Shesham (2024), their career paths have recently diverged into different genres. Pranav Mohanlal is coming off the success of the 2025 horror-thriller Dies Irae, which earned over INR 82 crore at the global box office. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Director Priyadarshan’s Landmark 100th Film With Mohanlal Set To Begin Shooting This Month.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is currently reaching new heights following the historic success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The film became the first Malayalam production to cross the INR 300 crore milestone, establishing itself as an industry hit. Production for the highly anticipated sequel, Lokah 2, is scheduled to begin in late 2026, with a planned release for the 2027 Onam season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Lissy Lakshmi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).