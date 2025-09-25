Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects of the central and state government worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore at Banswara in Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd's (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore in line with his commitment to transform India's power sector to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power supply.

It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country, supplying reliable base load energy, and will strengthen India's position in environmental stewardship and the evolving nuclear energy landscape.

Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project comprises four indigenous 700 MW Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors with advanced safety features, designed and developed by NPCIL. It is part of India's broader "fleet mode" initiative, where ten identical 700 MW reactors are being built across India under uniform design and procurement plans. The project will bring in cost efficiencies, faster deployment, and consolidated operational expertise.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of green energy projects worth around Rs 19,210 crore in Rajasthan.

He will inaugurate solar projects at Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sikar among others. He will also lay the foundation stone of the solar project at Bikaner.

The projects will significantly contribute to India's clean energy capacity, generating substantial amounts of green power while preventing millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Earlier, PM Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday paid floral tributes in Banswara district to Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister welcomed traders, investors, entrepreneurs, and young participants attending the UP International Trade Show. He expressed happiness that over 2,200 exhibitors are showcasing their products and services at the event. (ANI)

