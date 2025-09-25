New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Thursday morning. The trade show will be held from September 25 to 29.

The trade show, under the theme 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', will be held from 25th to 29th September. Russia will participate as a partner country. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.

Also Read | Kolkata Rains: Heavy Rainfall Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Parts of City, Disrupts Traffic Movement (Watch Videos).

Scheduled from September 25 to 29, the event, envisioned under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, will showcase Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage. More than just a platform for trade and investment, UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.

Since its inception, UPITS has grown remarkably in scale and impact. The inaugural 2023 edition, opened by President Droupadi Murmu, featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 25, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion in Hall No. 9, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of Uttar Pradesh's craftsmanship from local to global.

The pavilion will also create opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and partnerships involving startups, designers.

On September 26, the Russia-India Business Dialogue will bring together policymakers, industrialists, financial institutions, insurance firms, and academia from both nations. This dialogue will not only strengthen economic cooperation but also pave the way for technological partnerships, joint ventures, and new business opportunities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.The IT and Electronics Department will present a live demonstration of an AI model in a sprawling 200-square-meter pavilion.

Designed with modern amenities, including a curved LED wall, smart video displays, a VIP lounge, and a dedicated startup zone, the pavilion will highlight cutting-edge technological innovations and reflect how the Yogi government has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a rising hub of enterprise, innovation, and digital excellence.

Visitors will be able to savour traditional delicacies such as Moradabadi dal, Banarasi paan and lassi, Panchhi petha, Jain shikanji, Mathura peda, and Khurja's khurchan.

On September 27, MoUs will be signed with 27 premier educational institutions. Final-year students and alumni will gain opportunities to participate in projects, while bankers and industry leaders will extend financial and strategic support.

On September 27, a special MoU exchange with 27 universities and a Khadi fashion show under the CM Yuva Yojana will further strengthen the innovation ecosystem. Together, the knowledge hub, B2B, and B2C interactions will open new pathways of growth for youth, entrepreneurs, and investors alike, according to the release.Beyond business, UPITS 2025 will celebrate the cultural soul of Uttar Pradesh.

Visitors will be treated to vibrant performances of Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, and Tharu folk traditions, alongside soulful Sufi music, graceful Kathak recitals, and melodious light music. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)