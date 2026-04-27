India News | PM Modi Vows West Bengal Transformation, Pens Public Letter Ahead of Last Phase of Assembly Polls

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that he aims to transform every challenge in West Bengal into an opportunity, exuding optimism that the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be a candidate of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a letter addressed to the people of West Bengal on the last day of election campaigning for the second and final phase of the 2026 Assembly elections, PM Modi said that there is a unique energy in the State. He said that despite the extreme heat, the Prime Minister did not feel any fatigue during his rallies and roadshows.

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"Throughout this election campaign, I have experienced a unique energy in Bengal. Despite the scorching heat and the multitude of rallies, I did not feel even the slightest fatigue during this election in Bengal. These rallies and roadshows have felt like a pilgrimage to me. As I moved amongst the devotees of Maa Kali, it seemed as though Maa Kali herself was continuously infusing me with fresh energy," he wrote.

He noted that people seek a developed West Bengal with safety and security to pursue aspirations, underlining that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can deliver it.

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"During this election, I observed that for a 'Developed Bengal' (Viksit Bengal), the people seek an open field--a level playing ground--to pursue their aspirations. Our daughters desire an open sky--the freedom to soar--and, above all, they seek security. Every citizen, every family, is now determined to move forward with a singular resolve. There has been enough fear; what is needed now is trust--and what is needed now is the BJP," he wrote.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he will not step back from his responsibility and steer the State towards the path of opportunities and development.

"To serve Bengal, and to ensure the safety and security of Bengal--this is my solemn duty. To transform every challenge confronting Bengal into an opportunity is a task that is both my destiny and my responsibility. I will not waver or step back from this responsibility of mine. I give you my assurance: we will all come together to celebrate the joyous occasion of the BJP Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony in Bengal," he added.

In an X post, PM Modi expressed heartfelt sentiments to the people of the State.

"Throughout the entire election campaign in West Bengal, the immense love and blessings I received from my family members have filled me with new energy. Be it the youth power here or the women's power, our farmer brothers and sisters, workers, or businessmen, everyone is committed to a 'Developed Bengal'. In this letter, I have expressed my feelings towards them," he wrote.

Polling for the second phase of elections is scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

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