West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Poll Campaign Gave Me Same Feeling As Ram Temple Inauguration, Says PM Narendra Modi

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Kolkata, April 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wrote an open letter in Bengali to the people of West Bengal ahead of the second phase of the two-phase Assembly polls in the state scheduled on April 29. In the letter, the Prime Minister said that during his entire campaign in West Bengal, he experienced the same feeling that he had during the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in January 2024.

“I felt a unique internal force and inspiration during my campaign in West Bengal. Despite back-to-back campaign programmes, and that too in this scorching heat, I never felt tired. I felt like visiting a holy place in every campaign rally and roadshow. ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ Betrayed: PM Narendra Modi Targets TMC Govt Over RG Kar Hospital Case, Crimes Against Women Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Final Phase.

PM Modi Writes Open letter To People of West Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल के पूरे चुनाव अभियान के दौरान मुझे अपने परिवारजनों का जो अपार स्नेह और आशीर्वाद मिला है, उसने एक नई ऊर्जा से भर दिया है। यहां की युवाशक्ति हो या नारीशक्ति, हमारे किसान भाई-बहन हों, श्रमिक या फिर कारोबारी, सभी ‘विकसित बंगाल’ के लिए संकल्पित हैं। मैंने इस पत्र में उनके… pic.twitter.com/IKH447nWn2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2026

"Every time I met the devotees of Goddess Kali, I felt as if the Goddess was providing me with that internal strength. During the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in January 2024, I went through several rituals for 11 days, including fasting. During my campaign rallies in West Bengal this time, I had the same feeling,” read the open letter from the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also said that he would never forget the warmth he received from the people of West Bengal through their enthusiasm. “After every such programme, I used to watch pictures of the programmes, read messages of love through letters from different people, and also reply to those letters. The love that I received from the people of West Bengal is the greatest asset in my life,” the Prime Minister said. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Matua Temple in Thakurnagar Ahead of 2nd Phase of Polls (See Pics).

PM Modi said that during his campaign rallies, he also sensed how keen the people of West Bengal, especially the youth, were to take the state on the path of progress. “The youth want a free environment to move forward in life. Women want open skies and free movement. Every citizen and every family in West Bengal wants change. They have spent a long time under fear. Now they want trust. Now they want the Bharatiya Janata Party to govern the state,” the Prime Minister said. He also said that he considers it his responsibility to serve the people of West Bengal and ensure their safety and security.

“It will be a great honour for me to convert every challenge in West Bengal into an opportunity and a prospect. I will never move away from that responsibility. I am eager to celebrate the oath ceremony of a BJP Chief Minister with all of you next month,” the Prime Minister wrote.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).