Kanpur Dehat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he hopes for a strong opposition in the country and that the parties which are entangled in nepotism, should rise above it, to strengthen democracy.

PM Modi's remarks came during his address at the ancestral village of President Ram Nath Kovind, Paraunkh, in Kanpur Dehat of Uttar Pradesh.

"The dynastic parties are huddling against me... I want to tell them that I don't have any personal issues with anyone, I just want a strong opposition in the country. These parties entangled in nepotism should rise above it to strengthen democracy," he said.

The Prime Minister said he wants the parties stuck in nepotism to free themselves from it and treat themselves and only then the country's democracy will be strengthened. Only then, the country's youth will get more and more opportunities to enter into politics.

He said that it is nepotism that throttles talents not only in politics but in every field, and prevents the people from progressing.

"I see that people who fit my definition of familism are angry with me. In every nook and corner of the country, these family members are uniting against me," PM Modi said.

He added, "It is our responsibility that we do not let evils like nepotism breed in the country."

"The sons and daughters of poor people living in villages must also get the opportunity to rise to the positions of Prime Minister and President. Hence, it is important to stop the parties from doing nepotism," he further stated.

Talking about the empowerment of the villages of India, PM Modi said that it is one of the top priorities of the government as the villages in India have got the most potential and labour force.

Today the nation is working for the improvement of villages, poor, farmers, labours and institutions like Panchayat," he said.

He added, "Today, optical fibre is being laid down, roads are being constructed and houses are being built at a fast pace in the villages. Our villages should develop at a similar pace as the cities are getting developed, is the resolution and thought of New India."

Earlier on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Pathri Mata temple at Paraunkh village in Kanpur. They performed puja to Pathri Devi, a deity widely revered in the village.

Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also part of the visit.

Paraunkh has been developed as a "model village" with a yoga park, open-air gym, and an Anganwadi centre with its own "nutrition Vatika", among other facilities.

The Kendra is the ancestral house of the President that was donated for public use and converted into a community centre (Milan Kendra). The Milan Kendra helps women get trained in job-oriented courses such as weaving, stitching, embroidery and other courses. (ANI)

