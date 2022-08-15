New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 76th Independence Day address said that this 'Amrit Kaal' has brought a golden opportunity for the country to "fulfil the dreams and goals of an aspirational society" and that every Indian is aspiring to see the fast progress of a new India.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence the prime minister said: "India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. We are proud that in every corner of the country, in every section of society, aspirations are on the rise. Every citizen of the country wants to see things change but is not ready to wait and wants to see things happening in front of his own eyes. He wants speed, and development. The governments also have to run along with time.

"I believe that be it the Centre or the state governments, everyone will have to address the aspirational society. That is why the first morning of 'Amrit Kaal' has brought a golden opportunity to fulfil the dreams and goals of the aspirational society," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the 75-year-journey of the country, said that the nation has arrived at this place today with the efforts of every citizen.

"In this 75-year journey, amid hopes, aspirations, highs and lows we reached where we could with everyone's effort. In 2014, citizens gave me the responsibility-of first person born after independence who received the opportunity to sing praises of citizens of this country from Red Fort," the PM said.

Ahead of his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag. Flower petals were showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. The Air Force band played the National Anthem hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the 'Rashritya Salute'.

PM Modi said that over the last few days the country has seen an "an increase in the common consciousness of the love for the nation".

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of this glorious country, he said.

"This Amrit Kaal is providing us a golden opportunity to fulfil the dreams and goals of this aspirational society," Modi said.

Several events were held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

