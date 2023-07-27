Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated a series of transformative development projects in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The event witnessed the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mansukh Mandaviya, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary.

The projects unveiled encompassed diverse sectors, aimed at empowering farmers, bolstering agriculture, advancing medical infrastructure and preserving Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister dedicated over 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation.

These Kendras are set to serve as comprehensive support centres for farmers, providing essential information, testing facilities and access to various government schemes.

PM Modi launched "Urea Gold," a novel variety of urea coated with Sulphur. This fertilizer will rectify soil sulphur deficiencies, optimize nitrogen usage in crops, and enhance crop quality.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the onboarding of 1600 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This platform will facilitate FPOs with digital marketing, and online payment options and catalyse rural logistics growth.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, the 14th instalment amounting to approximately Rs 17,000 crores was directly transferred to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries, offering much-needed financial support to farmers.

The Prime Minister inaugurated five new medical colleges in Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar.

Foundation stones were laid for seven medical colleges in Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer, and Tonk. These initiatives will significantly improve healthcare facilities and increase the number of MBBS seats in Rajasthan.

Six Eklavya Model Residential Schools were inaugurated in the districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh, and Dungarpur, aimed at benefiting tribal communities residing in these areas.

The PM also inaugurated Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri, Jodhpur, further strengthening the education infrastructure in the region.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to initiate these crucial development projects from the revered land of Shekhawati.

He highlighted the significance of PMKSKs, which will serve as a lifeline for farmers, providing access to essential agricultural resources and knowledge.

PM Modi assured the farmers that the government would continue working to reduce their expenses and support them during challenging times.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of rural development, stating that India's progress is intertwined with the development of its villages.

He reiterated the government's commitment to creating modern infrastructure in Rajasthan and promoting education and medical facilities to uplift the lives of its citizens.

The initiatives unveiled in Sikar demonstrate the government's steadfast commitment to empowering farmers, advancing healthcare, and ensuring holistic development in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is poised to witness a new era of prosperity, blending its rich cultural heritage with modern progress, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

