Leh, July 4: During a day-long whirlwind visit to the Union Territory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu, the Narendra Modiforward brigade place in Ladakh.

The PM also paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial's Hall of Fame in Leh. He later proceeded to Army General Hospital to interact with the injured soldiers in Galwan face-off.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 6,48,315 With Highest Single-Day Spike of 22,771 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Surges to 18,655.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja on his arrival at Nimu the forward brigade place in Ladakh, yesterday pic.twitter.com/pywgyrioql — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Notably, the Sindhu Darshan festival is celebrated along the banks of the river Sindhu in the UT every year on the full moon day.

Celebrated over three days, this festival aims at projecting Indus (or Sindhu) as a symbol of India's unity, peaceful coexistence and communal harmony and is also a symbolic salute to brave soldiers of the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)