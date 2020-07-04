New Delhi, July 4: India's coronavirus tally continued to rise with the highest single-day spike of 22,771 new COVID-19 cases and 442 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll surged to 18,655, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the total coronavirus in the country, 2,35,433 are active cases. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

As many as 14,335 patients recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in India to 3,94,226, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra continued to remain the worst affected state as the coronavirus case tally shot up to 1,92,990

with 6,364 new patients detected till Saturday. No Community Spread in Maharashtra, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The death toll in Maharashtra now stands at 8,376. Tamil Nadu crossed the one lakh mark in terms of the number of persons infected by coronavirus till date. As many as 4,329 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to 102,721. The total number of Covid-19 patients who died over the past 24 hours was 64, taking the death toll to 1,385.

Delhi witnessed a spike of 2,520 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its total tally to 94,695. It also reported 59 deaths in this period. According to Delhi government data, as many as 2,617 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 65,624 people have recovered, 26,148 are active cases and 2,923 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).