Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Prime Minister launched the PM Surya Ghar Yojana earlier this year marking a significant milestone in the drive towards sustainable energy and reduced electricity consumption. This initiative is designed to provide households with solar power systems that function like mini-generators, allowing residents to generate clean energy right at home.

In alignment with the government's mandate, the Surya Ghar Yojana has been also rolled out successfully in Tripura, and the implementation phase is already well underway. Although there were initial challenges in helping residents understand the new system, a series of awareness campaigns and information sessions have brought clarity, resulting in an enthusiastic response from the public.

Also Read | West Bengal: Class 9 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Roof After Mother Scolds Her for Using Mobile Excessively in New Barrackpore.

Efforts to expand the program have been extensive, with Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) taking a leading role in promoting the initiative. Information has been disseminated through social media and direct messaging to ensure that every household is informed about the scheme. The campaign has reached all corners of the state, including every subdivision and circle, to empower residents to adopt clean energy solutions. This project aims to significantly reduce electricity bills and contribute to a greener environment.

TSECL's Managing Director, Biswajit Bose, has been a driving force behind the project. In an exclusive interview with ANI Tripura, Bose emphasised his commitment to the success of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana "I am convinced of the benefits of this scheme and have taken it as a personal challenge to make it a success," said Bose. He urged citizens to understand the initiative, embrace it, and take full advantage of the benefits it offers.

Also Read | Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Israel Cabinet To Discuss Ceasefire Deal With Lebanon on November 26 After Netanyahu's 'In Principle' Approval, Says Report.

Bose also set ambitious targets for the scheme, intending to collect 50,000 applications by March 2024. So far, 10,000 applications have been received, and with a target of achieving 1 megawatt of commissioned solar power, 0.27 megawatts have already been commissioned. As Tripura faces challenges as an energy-deficient state, Bose highlighted the importance of citizen participation: "Come, apply, and install - this is beneficial for you and for the state. Overall, it will be good for the nation," he said

Sujata Sarkar, the Nodal Officer for the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, echoed Bose's optimism, pointing out the project's growing acceptance. "The main objective is to reduce electricity consumption by installing a system in every home that works like a generator. Processing is ongoing, and the response has been positive," she said. Sarkar emphasised the ongoing efforts to provide support and guidance to residents, noting that information campaigns have ensured widespread awareness.

TSECL has played a pivotal role in driving the initiative forward. The state-wide campaign involves continuous communication and engagement, aiming to reach every resident. With the leadership of MD Biswajit Bose, TSECL is striving to make Tripura a leading example of solar energy adoption in India.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana aligns with the government's broader vision of creating a self-reliant and sustainable India. By empowering citizens to generate their own energy, the initiative not only promises economic benefits for individual households but also supports national energy goals. The government and TSECL remain committed to expanding the scheme to all sectors, ensuring that the benefits of clean energy reach every corner of Tripura.

Notably, PM Surya Ghar Yojana was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024.

As per an official release, its main objective is to reduce electricity consumption by installing a system in every home that functions like a generator. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)