New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The PM-SVANidhi scheme, a microcredit initiative introduced during the COVID pandemic, has successfully aided 57.83 lakh street vendors so far, with disbursements totaling Rs 10,058 crores, informed Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

Addressing an event, the minister highlighted that 45 percent of the total street vendors benefiting from the scheme are women. Launched in June 2020 amid the pandemic, the PM Street Vendor AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme offers a collateral-free loan of Rs 10,000 with low-interest rates for one year to street vendors.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, inaugurated the National Street Food Festival 2023 here.

This street food festival is being organized by the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) from December 29 to 31 December 2023 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

While addressing the event, the Union Minister highlighted the role of Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme in the empowerment of street vendors.

He said that the PM-SVANidhi scheme, launched during the COVID pandemic, has become a beacon of hope for many.

"Over the past two years, it has disbursed substantial loans, facilitated digital transactions, and even opened doors to food delivery platforms. This has not only provided financial assistance but has also expanded the market reach for our street vendors", he said.

Referring to the achievements of the scheme, the Minister informed, "The scheme has benefitted 57.83 lakh street vendors. 80.77 lakh loans have been sanctioned and 76.22 lakh loans worth Rs 10,058 crores have been disbursed under the scheme."

Around 72 percent of the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi are from marginalised sections, he noted.

"Further the percentage of women street vendors, who have received loans under the scheme is about 45 percent (25.78 lakh) of all loans disbursed," he said.

This festival being the first 'Zero Waste Street Food Festival' in India, Puri, congratulated the NASVI for conceptualising the programme in alignment with India's Swachhata movement.

The Minister appreciated NASVI for providing training to 1,50,000 street vendors in food safety and hygiene.

He also noted the establishment of two Regional Street Food Vendors Training Institutes (SVTI) which will be launched by NASVI in 2024 in Delhi and Patna.

These institutes will not only provide training in culinary skills but will also prioritise food safety and hygiene, he said. (ANI)

