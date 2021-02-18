Suri (West Bengal), Feb 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually take part in the convocation programme of Visva-Bharati on February 19, the central university said on Thursday.

The prime minister is the chancellor of the unitary university located in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar, who is also the rector of Visva-Bharati, will attend the convocation in person, the university said in a statement.

The convocation will start at 'Amra Kunja' (the Mango grove) in Santiniketan campus at 9.30 am and continue for two-and-a-half hours, it said.

A limited number of students will also be present at the programme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)