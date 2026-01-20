Hardoi, January 20: In a striking case of alleged identity fraud, a daily-wage labourer from Uttar Pradesh has reportedly received an Income Tax notice demanding more than ₹7.15 crore in unpaid dues. Govind Kumar, a resident of Rudamau village in Hardoi district, claims the notice was served on January 13, leaving his family in a state of shock given their modest living conditions in a thatched hut. Govind Kumar, who supports his wife and elderly parents through manual labour, expressed total disbelief at the ₹7,15,92,786 tax demand. The labourer’s family maintains that their financial reality is a world away from the astronomical sums cited in the official document. While the notice suggests massive financial turnover, the family continues to struggle for basic necessities. Mumbai Comedian Shridhar V Nearly Falls for E-Challan SMS Scam, Exposes Fake Website Mimicking Government Portal (View Post).

The Income Tax Department has yet to provide an official explanation for the notice. When questioned about the incident, I-T inspector Shubham Sharma stated he had no information regarding any official team visiting the village to serve such a document, adding a layer of mystery to the delivery of the notice. The labourer suspects that his personal documents may have been misused years ago. According to Kumar, the issue likely stems from an incident six years ago while he was working in Kanpur. He claims a woman approached him with the promise of securing benefits from government schemes, subsequently taking him to Biswan in Sitapur district to open a bank account. Delhi Police Bust Interstate Investment Fraud Syndicate, 8 Arrested in Multi-state Raids.

Kumar alleges that after the account was opened, he was given only a few thousand rupees and was asked to hand over his passbook and chequebook. He believes fraudsters may have used his identity and that bank account to establish a shell company or conduct high-value illegal transactions without his knowledge. This incident highlights a growing trend in India where the identities of economically vulnerable individuals are exploited for financial crimes. By using the Aadhaar and PAN details of labourers, criminals often create "paper companies" to launder money or evade taxes, leaving the unsuspecting victims to face the legal and financial consequences. Kumar and his family are now seeking assistance to clear his name, fearing that the notice could lead to further legal complications or the loss of what little they own.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

