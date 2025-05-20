Gangtok, May 20 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and formally invited him to the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of statehood on May 29.

Tamang said PM Modi accepted the invitation and conveyed his willingness to visit Sikkim to join the commemoration of the historic milestone.

"As part of the ongoing glorious celebrations commemorating the 50th year of Sikkim's Statehood, I had the distinct honour of calling on the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, today in New Delhi," Tamang posted on X.

"On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I had the privilege of extending a formal invitation to the Hon'ble Prime Minister to grace the Year-long Statehood Day celebrations. I am pleased to share that he has graciously accepted the invitation and conveyed his willingness to visit our beautiful Himalayan State to celebrate this historic milestone with us on 29th May 2025," he said.

The CM said he also congratulated the PM on the success of Operation Sindoor.

"The successful execution of this mission has significantly bolstered national pride and reaffirmed India's strength and resolve on the global stage," he said.

"Let's come together to extend our grand welcome to our beloved Prime Minister to our state Sikkim," he added.

Tamang had on Sunday said the state government has made all preparations for Modi's visit on May 29.

"Around 1 lakh people will be present at the Paljor Stadium to greet the PM that day," he had said.

Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country's Independence in 1947, Sikkim became an Indian state on May 16, 1975, following a referendum.

