Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahu held a meeting with his Gujarat counterpart Vikas Sahay at the police headquarters here on Saturday to discuss security-related measures for the Lok Sabha elections.

Preparations for peaceful, fair and free voting were discussed in the meeting, according to an official statement.

Police officers of the two neighbouring states shared the lists of wanted criminals of their respective states. They decided to identify and arrest liquor and drug smugglers.

During the meeting, Sahu and Sahay issued directions for strict vigil in border districts, setting up an adequate number of check posts, inspecting liquor warehouses, and checking vehicles to prevent movement of illegal liquor, cash and weapons, according to the statement.

