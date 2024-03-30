Ghaziabad, March 30: Two minors among three died in a road accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Saturday, police said. Eleven students from Amroha district were on their way to Jamia Millia Islamia University to appear in an entrance exam for admission in class 6 when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the expressway and another truck hit the vehicle from behind, they said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 20 Vehicles Collide on Yamuna Expressway Due to Low Visibility, Several Injured (Watch Videos).

Car Rams Into Stationary Truck on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

#Ghaziabad: A school student died along with the driver when a vehicle collided with a dumper parked on the #Delhi #Meerut Expressway in which several children were injured. Such accidents have happened on this highway before.#accident #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Uvu4NI1Bmk — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 30, 2024

Car driver Anas (24) and two students -- Unesh (12) and Azam (13) -- died in the accident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ziauddin Ahmed said The driver of the two trucks fled from the spot, the officer said, adding that the injured children are being treated. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

