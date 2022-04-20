New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): In wake of the altercation between two groups that erupted during a religious procession, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday said that police deployment has been requested to avoid any mishap during the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri.

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21).

Also Read | Oppo A55s 5G 2022 With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in China; Prices, Features & Specifications.

NDMC has also asked for 400 personnel from the Delhi Police to "handle law and order" during the drive.

Speaking to ANI regarding the matter, Singh said, "Illegal construction, encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today, April 20, by North MCD...To avoid any mishap in the area, especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment)."

Also Read | Naresh Kumar, 1987-Batch IAS Officer, Appointed As Delhi's New Chief Secretary.

Further, the Mayor said that the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the North MCD saying that illegal encroachments on government property by "anti-social elements" (accused) of 'Shobha Yatra' incident in Jahangirpuri should be vacated and action be taken against them.

In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

"You are, therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action," the letter further read.

A clash between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri that erupted between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Meanwhile, in wake of the incident, the Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District.

Delhi Police on Tuesday assured that the situation in Jahangirpuri was peaceful and talks are being held with the peace committee.

"The situation is peaceful. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner," Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)