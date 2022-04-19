Oppo has launched a new A55s 5G smartphone under its A-series lineup in China. The latest offering is a different model altogether as compared to the one launched in the Japanese market in November 2021. However, it is very identical to the Oppo A55 5G that was launched in China last year. The prices of the Oppo A55s 5G (2022) starts from CNY 1,199 (around Rs 14,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. However, Oppo is yet to reveal the price of the 6GB + 128GB model. Oppo A57 5G With Android 12 OS Debuts in China; Check Price, Features & Specifications Here.

Oppo A55s 5G 2022 (Photo Credits: Oppo China)

Oppo is currently accepting pre-orders for the Oppo A55s in China and will be available starting April 25, 2022. It comes in three colours - Brisk Blue, Rhythm Black, and Temperament Gold. Moreover, availability details for markets other than China are yet to be announced.

In terms of specs, the Oppo A55s 5G 2022 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Oppo A55s 5G 2022 (Photo Credits: Oppo China)

For optics, the device gets a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary lens accompanied by a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP monochrome depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on Android-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting standard 10W charging.

