Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI): Kochi Police on Tuesday detained members of the Kerala Students Union Wing of Congress protesting outside the office of the Commissioner of Police.

Members of the Kerala Students Union Wing of Congress were protesting against the law and order situation in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inaugurated the Smart Anganwadi in Ambalavayal gram panchayat in Kerala on Tuesday.

The Congress MP also interacted with the locals in the area, shaking their hands and asking about the Anganwadi as she greeted the locals.

Meanwhile, the locals in the area were seen dancing after inaugurating the centre.

The initiative to construct the Anganwadi was undertaken through the Aspirational District Fund (ADF), an initiative led by NITI Aayog to transform some of the most underdeveloped districts across the country. States are the main drivers of the program, according to NITI Aayog. The program focuses on the strengths of each district, identifying areas for immediate improvement and measuring progress by ranking districts on a monthly basis.

The Congress MP, while on a visit to her constituency, has inaugurated multiple projects for the community in the region.

On Monday, she inaugurated a drinking water project at Mylukunnu and Panamaram villages in Wayanad district.

The initiative is part of the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) under which each MP is allocated Rs 5 crore annually to recommend development works in their constituency.

Earlier, she also visited the Priyadarshini Tea factory at Mananthavady and interacted with the workers.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Wayanad on Friday for a 10-day visit to her constituency. Earlier, she visited the Bishop House in Thamarassery and met Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil on Sunday.

Following the visit, Bishop of Thamarassery, Remigiose Inchananiyil, said representation of their community in the Parliament and man-animal conflict in the region were the main issues discussed.

Speaking to reporters, Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil said, "It was a totally personal visit. She requested this personal visit. Personal things were discussed; no political issues or requirements of the community were discussed. But I presented my issues in front of her. Main issue I addressed was to represent the community in the Parliament and the issue related to the conflict between man and wild animals."He further said, "We are attacked by elephants or tigers. We are living 10 km away from the forest. Tiger recently killed a man. I asked her to represent the poor people in the Parliament." (ANI)

